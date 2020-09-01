CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 4 Additional Deaths, Bringing Countywide Death Toll To 334
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department issues a COVID-19 update daily at 11 a.m.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 29 new Coronavirus cases out of 954 test results, and four additional deaths.

Of those 29 cases, 27 are confirmed and two are probable.

The total number of cases countywide has jumped to 10,376 since March.

New cases range in age from 17 to 77 years with a median age of 21 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests range from Aug. 6 through Aug. 31 with just one test from Aug. 6. All of the remaining test dates ranged from Aug. 24 through Aug. 31.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 975 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 264 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 101 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has climbed to 334. The four latest victims died on Aug. 28 and 29. Two of the patients were in their 70s and two in their 80s. Two of the four deaths are associated with a long-term care facility, says the Health Department.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

  • 00-04 1
  • 05-12 0
  • 13-18 8
  • 19-24 6
  • 25-49 10
  • 50-64 -2
  • 65+ 6

This is the gender breakdown:

  • Female 12
  • Male 17

Health officials say, as of Monday’s report, 152,081 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments