By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 29 new Coronavirus cases out of 954 test results, and four additional deaths.

Of those 29 cases, 27 are confirmed and two are probable.

The total number of cases countywide has jumped to 10,376 since March.

New cases range in age from 17 to 77 years with a median age of 21 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests range from Aug. 6 through Aug. 31 with just one test from Aug. 6. All of the remaining test dates ranged from Aug. 24 through Aug. 31.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 975 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 264 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 101 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has climbed to 334. The four latest victims died on Aug. 28 and 29. Two of the patients were in their 70s and two in their 80s. Two of the four deaths are associated with a long-term care facility, says the Health Department.

Just one test is from August 6. All of the remaining test dates ranged from August 24-31. There are 4 new deaths reported with dates of death of August 28 and 29. Two persons were in their 70s & 2 in their 80s. Two of the 4 deaths are associated with a long-term care facility. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 1, 2020

Since March 14, there have been 10,376 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 975 hospitalizations and 334 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 1, 2020

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

00-04 1

05-12 0

13-18 8

19-24 6

25-49 10

50-64 -2

65+ 6

This is the gender breakdown:

Female 12

Male 17

Health officials say, as of Monday’s report, 152,081 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: