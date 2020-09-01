Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As students begin the 2020 school year, some are attending classes in person, some are utilizing remote learning, and some are using a hybrid model combining the two.
One thing is certain — the new normal of attending classes or doing schoolwork during the Coronavirus pandemic has led to much different ‘first day of school’ situations.
