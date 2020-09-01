CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 4 Additional Deaths, Bringing Countywide Death Toll To 334
KDKA-TV is asking for photos of kids' first day back to school during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Filed Under:Back to School

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As students begin the 2020 school year, some are attending classes in person, some are utilizing remote learning, and some are using a hybrid model combining the two.

One thing is certain — the new normal of attending classes or doing schoolwork during the Coronavirus pandemic has led to much different ‘first day of school’ situations.

As a result, KDKA-TV is asking for your photos!

To potentially have your children or family including in an upcoming KDKA-TV report, send photos to the following e-mail address.

Photos should include how your children or family members are preparing to return to the classroom while wearing masks, practicing social distancing, utilizing remote learning, and more.

