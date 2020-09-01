By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Monday, former Vice President and current Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke in Hazelwood. He called President Trump ‘toxic’ and said Americans would be safer if Biden is President.

Afterwards, Biden met with KDKA political editor Jon Delano.

Last week, Donald Trump called Joe Biden weak and accused him of being soft on crime.

This week, in Pittsburgh, Biden shot back, saying it was Trump who cut police budgets and stirred up violence on America’s streets.

Joe Biden came to an old transformed steel mill to focus attention on law and order, rebutting Donald Trump’s repeated claim that Biden wants to defund the police.

“Let’s get the facts straight, number one. I not only don’t want to defund police, I want to add $300 million to their budget, local budget, to deal with community policing — to get police and communities back together again,” Biden said.

Despite claims by Trump and the NRA, Biden says he supports the 2nd Amendment and will not touch anyone’s handguns or sporting guns.

“I’m taking assault weapons off the street. They’re weapons of war,” Biden said.

When President Trump went on another tweet attack on Biden, Delano asked Biden if he will tweet if elected President.

“I am not a tweeter,” Biden said.

Biden went on to say that he is going to speak to the American people directly, and that it’s about uniting the country.