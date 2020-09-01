PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are warmer than yesterday, starting off by about 10 degrees.
There’s also a few spotty showers around and that will be the trend this morning and afternoon, although much of the day will be dry.
Clouds will gradually decrease as the day goes on but it’s going to be hot and humid with a high of 85 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms move in tonight and last through Wednesday.
Nothing severe is expected, but there could be a rumble or two of thunder and a few quick heavy downpours.
By Friday, we dry out and temperatures are back near normal in the upper 70’s with sunshine and lower humidity!
