Get the latest weather forecast from KDKA meteorologist Mary Ours!By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are warmer than yesterday, starting off by about 10 degrees.

There’s also a few spotty showers around and that will be the trend this morning and afternoon, although much of the day will be dry.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Clouds will gradually decrease as the day goes on but it’s going to be hot and humid with a high of 85 degrees.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Showers and thunderstorms move in tonight and last through Wednesday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Nothing severe is expected, but there could be a rumble or two of thunder and a few quick heavy downpours.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

By Friday, we dry out and temperatures are back near normal in the upper 70’s with sunshine and lower humidity!

