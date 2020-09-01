PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Like many other events, one of Pittsburgh’s greatest traditions has gone virtual.

The 2020 Great Race has been canceled as an in-person event, but the race will still happen, just under a new format.

The 43rd annual Great Race weekend that was scheduled for the last weekend in September has been canceled, but you can still participate in the 10K, 5K, Dollar Bank Junior Race, or the One Great Challenge on your own during the entire month of September.

You can run your race whenever and wherever you wish, and starting today, you can submit your race time.

The Great Race’s website offers several virtual course opinions, including the modified traditional course, which you can find on their website.

You don’t have to follow one of their suggested routes though — you can run at home or at any neighborhood of your choice.

Participants will receive their finisher medal and Great Race shirt through the mail as well.

More details about the virtual options can be found online.