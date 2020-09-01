PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Wilkinsburg.

According to police, this started out as a home invasion.

Police were dispatched to Penn Avenue just before 11:00 p.m. on Monday

When officers arrived, they found those living there — three men and two women.

Police say the residents claim two men stopped one of them women outside the home at gunpoint before entering the house.

While inside, the intruders were confronted by two armed men who live in the home.

Police say soon afterwards, one of the intruders began shooting and then ran out through the front door, while the second intruder ran out through the rear door.

While Wilkinsburg Police were searching the area, they found the body of a 29-year old man along the intersection of Superior Street and Penn Avenue.

That man was found wearing a ski mask.

Allegheny County Police say through their investigation, they found the two armed men who live in the home did not return fire.

As of Tuesday morning, investigators say it appears the man was struck by gunfire from his accomplice.

No arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477.

Stay with KDKA for the latest updates on this developing story.