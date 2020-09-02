CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 4 Additional Deaths, Bringing Countywide Death Toll To 334
Allegheny Health Network announced three mobile coronavirus testing sites.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny Health Network has released its mobile testing clinic locations.

Starting on Friday, patients can be seen at different locations from 10:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Locations:

  • Friday, September 4: Duquesne Elementary School
  • Wednesday, September 9: Hazelwood Family Health Center
  • Thursday, September 10: Alma Illery Medical Center

    • Those looking to get a test do not need a doctor’s order to be tested, but must be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

