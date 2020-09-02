Comments
Friday, September 4: Duquesne Elementary School
Wednesday, September 9: Hazelwood Family Health Center
Thursday, September 10: Alma Illery Medical Center
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny Health Network has released its mobile testing clinic locations.
Starting on Friday, patients can be seen at different locations from 10:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Locations:
Those looking to get a test do not need a doctor’s order to be tested, but must be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
