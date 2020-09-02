By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Tuesday, the GetGo at the Waterworks in Fox Chapel launched a checkout-free technology.

The technology was developed by Grabango, an app that provides mobile checkout for existing stores.

“We’re excited to bring checkout-free technology to our Pittsburgh area shoppers. With Grabango, our GetGo guests are able to get in, get out and get going even faster with a more convenient, contactless, shopping experience,” said Laura Karet, President, and CEO of Giant Eagle, Inc. “We look forward to rolling out more Grabango-powered convenience and grocery stores in the near future.”

Customers will be able to enter their payment and Advantage Card information into the app, create an account and shop like they normally would.

Once they exit the store, they’ll be able to scan a code in the app and they will get a digital receipt in the app.

“Together, Giant Eagle and Grabango are offering new levels of convenience by solving everyone’s #1 frustration – waiting in checkout lines,” said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango. “Checkout-free convenience has arrived and we’re so proud to be offering it with Giant Eagle and GetGo; they’re a fantastic partner.”

GetGo and Grabango are reminding customers that the app does not use facial recognition technology.