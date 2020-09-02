PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A discussion on facial recognition is happening later this morning, and councilman Corey O’Connor has been a harsh critic of the tool.

He believes it will do more harm than good. This is what he wants to happen; pass a bill that will ban the unrestricted use of facial recognition and predictive policing technology in the city.

He says people are getting arrested when they really shouldn’t be because technology is not up to speed.

Tim Stevens with the Black Political Empowerment Project, also known as B-PEP, recently sent a letter to the council.

He says this tool is just another way black people can end up being criminalized through the ‘justice system’.

As of right now, Pittsburgh Police do not own this technology, however, O’Connor said if that were to change, he wants to be prepared.

This legislation is just one of many bills the council says they plan on introducing to reform the police department as Black Lives Matter protests continue.

An open discussion about the legislation will take place Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.