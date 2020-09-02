CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 9 Additional Deaths, Bringing Countywide Death Toll To 343
By KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A local car salesman is facing charges over accusations that he stole a customer’s money and used her car without permission.

Leanna Bolinger told police that she paid a $500 deposit to Brandon Weekley, who works at the C. Harper Dealership in Rostraver Township.

Bolinger claims she left her car with Weekley to trade in for another vehicle. About a week after that, Weekley was allegedly pulled over in her car.

Police say Weekley denies taking her money and says Bolinger gave him permission to use her car.

