By KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A local car salesman is facing charges over accusations that he stole a customer’s money and used her car without permission.
Leanna Bolinger told police that she paid a $500 deposit to Brandon Weekley, who works at the C. Harper Dealership in Rostraver Township.
Bolinger claims she left her car with Weekley to trade in for another vehicle. About a week after that, Weekley was allegedly pulled over in her car.
Police say Weekley denies taking her money and says Bolinger gave him permission to use her car.
