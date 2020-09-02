CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 9 Additional Deaths, Bringing Countywide Death Toll To 343
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police say a missing 29-year-old has been found dead.

According to police, Jordan Coles was found deceased on Wednesday.

The medical examiner says he was found in the Mon River. His time of death was 10:50, and the cause and manner of his death haven’t been released.

Coles had last been seen on Sunday, Aug. 30 in the South Hills. Police asked for help finding him on Monday.

