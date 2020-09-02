By: KDKA-TV News Staff

West Long Branch, NJ (KDKA) – The race for the White House has tightened in Pennsylvania, with former Vice President Joe Biden holding a 4-point lead over President Donald Trump among registered voters, according to the latest Monmouth University Poll.

The poll finds that among likely voters, the race is between 1-3 points, depending on the turnout level.

Just six weeks ago, Mr. Biden held a 53%-43% lead over Mr. Trump. Monmouth attributes the decline to declining support for Mr. Biden among men, voters under 50-years-old, and voters in swing counties.

Mr. Biden’s lead now stands at 49%-45%.

“This is really a game of inches. The Trump campaign is looking to peel off a little bit of Biden support here and a little bit there. It may be working, despite the fact that Pennsylvania voters personally like the Democrat more, although this gap has narrowed,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Mr. Biden now has a 48% favorable rating compared to a 46% unfavorable rating, including 37% holding a very unfavorable rating. This is compared to the mid-July 45% favorable rating and 47% unfavorable rating.

The generic House ballot is also close, with Democrats holding a 48%-45% advantage over Republicans when it comes to voters that support candidates in their House races.

Throughout 12 congressional districts where the winning margin for either party was greater than 15 points in the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats lead by 8 points by a 51%-43% margin.

The six most competitive districts throughout Pennsylvania, Republicans hold the lead by 10 points by a 50%-40% margin.

As for statewide races, Democrats also hold the advantage.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro holds a 51%-41% lead over challenger Heather Heidelbaugh, State Treasurer Joe Torsella leads Stacy Garrity 45%-40.

However, the open race for Auditor General is closer, with Democrat Nina Ahmad at 43% and Republican Timothy DeFoor at 41%.

“Pennsylvania Democrats bucked the trend in 2016 by winning three statewide offices while losing federal races for president and U.S. Senate. And it looks like they might outperform the top of the ticket again this year,” said Murray.