PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates will honor legend Roberto Clemente by wearing No. 21 against the White Sox next week.

The Pirates call this “a fitting tribute for The Great One” on Roberto Clemente Day.

A fitting tribute for The Great One. Pirates announce we will wear the jersey number 21 on Roberto Clemente Day. READ: https://t.co/gzcTKgmG0c pic.twitter.com/sGTfZDmITD — Pirates (@Pirates) September 2, 2020

In coordination with the MLB, all Pirates players and coaches will wear 21 to honor Clemente’s legacy against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 9.

After the game, the jerseys will be placed up for auction. All proceeds will benefit the Clemente Foundation and Pirates Charities.

Since Clemente’s death in 1972, no Pirate player on the field has worn 21 after the number was retired in 1973.