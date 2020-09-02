By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local father and son now have a special piece of Heinz Field for themselves.

Tim Dougherty has been a season-ticket holder for the last 47 years and has attended games with his son, Pat, for the last 16 years. But the last few years have been difficult for the family.

Tim’s wife, Maura, died last October after a long illness, and he has been battling cancer, which is now in remission. But the chemotherapy treatments made Tim miss all of last season’s home games.

The Steelers have now brought Heinz Field to Tim and Pat, with the help of Ryan Shazier.

“We know you can’t make it to the games this year, so we wanted to bring the seats to you guys,” Shazier said.

“I know what it is like to lose something that you love, so we wanted to make sure we brought it to you,” Shazier added.

“Mom would have loved this,” Pat said.

Their story is being shared by NFL sponsor Pepsi in the short film “Every Game is a Home Game.”