LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A third-grader in Lawrence County had a big idea to help her classmates in need.

Natalie Colella, 8, is showing everyone how to spread kindness.

“I wanted some kids to get school supplies because some kids don’t have enough money to get all of those school supplies that kids need,” Colella told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso.

Colella just hosted her second school-supply drive. She put out bins and collected donations to help her classmates in need at Shenango Area School District.

“I collected pencils, erasers, notebooks, folders, paper, binders, pencil boxes,” Colella. “This year, we collected about 70 donations. Last year, we collected about 60.”

Colella’s mother, Jeana, said her daughter has also been helping others with Natalie’s Free Little Library, which sits at the end of the family’s yard. It allows people to drop off and take books.

“She is amazing,” said Jeana. “I’m so proud of her to come up with such a wonderful idea.”

The local community has responded to Natalie’s work. Natalie showed KDKA’s Jennifer Borraso this year’s donations, which she recently gave to the superintendent.

“He said I’m so proud of you, Natalie,” Natalie said. “Some kids are going to be really happy for these donations. And I felt real happy.”

“We live in a community that is so giving,” Jeana said. “Even in tough times, we are all still here trying to pull it together and make things work.”