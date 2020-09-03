PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There is a marginal chance for severe weather for parts of western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh and to the south, for today.

Spot rain showers for the morning commute are expected with rain showers and coverage generally increasing for the morning hours into the afternoon.

Rain chances will be highest for those along I-70 with places around I-80 having a fairly low rain chance throughout the day.

Any severe weather would likely come after 4:00 p.m. but before 8:00 p.m. and along or south of I-70 with strong wind speeds being the main threat.

Highs today should hit 80 degrees with cloudy skies and it will be humid with winds coming in out of the west around 5-10 mph.

Humid conditions are expected to be pushed south by an overnight cold front tonight, leaving the rest of the weekend looking refreshed.

