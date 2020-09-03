Comments
Classic Sidecar Cocktail
– Chill a martini glass.
Bart uses E&J Grand Blue Brandy. But he says you can also use Cognac and Cointreau.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today’s Fan Fave Week recipe is a classic cocktail!
Sent In BY PTL Viewer: Richard Bartkoski
– In a shaker, add 7 ice cubes.
– Add 2 parts Brandy. 1 part Triple Sec, 1 tsp. lemon juice.
– Let sit for 1 minute for ice to slightly melt.
– Shake well, then strain into the martini glass.
– Garnish with lemon wheel.
Notes:
David decided to add sugar on the rim of the cocktail glass.
