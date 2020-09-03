CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 9 Additional Deaths, Bringing Countywide Death Toll To 343
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today’s Fan Fave Week recipe is a classic cocktail!

Classic Sidecar Cocktail
Sent In BY PTL Viewer: Richard Bartkoski

– Chill a martini glass.
– In a shaker, add 7 ice cubes.
– Add 2 parts Brandy. 1 part Triple Sec, 1 tsp. lemon juice.
– Let sit for 1 minute for ice to slightly melt.
– Shake well, then strain into the martini glass.
– Garnish with lemon wheel.

Notes:

Bart uses E&J Grand Blue Brandy. But he says you can also use Cognac and Cointreau.
David decided to add sugar on the rim of the cocktail glass.

