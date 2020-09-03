PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Back-to-school shopping is expensive, and that’s why many families buy clothes and supplies at the Just Between Friends consignment events around the region.

Back before the coronavirus pandemic, the huge JBF consignment sales drew thousands of families around the region. But the pandemic forced the spring sales to be canceled, and families have been anxiously waiting for them to return.

“What we provide, the service to the community, is a great need. And I feel like now more than ever, people need it,” said Kelly Robie, owner of the Greater Pittsburgh JBF franchise.

Robie says they’re implementing changes to keep people safe while shopping. First, shoppers will need to get a free, timed ticket in advance.

JBF is also creating a “virtual checkout line”. You’ll use a QR code to be alerted on your phone when it’s your turn to check out so there’s no physical line of people.

And the merchandise will be much more spread out than what you see here in previous sales.

“For the sale coming up at the Allegheny Sports Complex at Cool Springs, we have double the space. So this way, we’re able to really spread everything out for social distancing, to keep everybody spread out while they’re shopping,” Robie says.

If you’re not comfortable with in-person shopping, you can buy online or use one of their personal shoppers at the sale. And if you want to sell your own kid and baby items, there’s still time.

Robie says sellers “can make 60 to 70 percent by selling their items, and they can sign up and begin tagging right up until they drop off on Wednesday.”

The first JBF sale since the pandemic is at Allegheny Sports Complex at Cool Springs in Bethel Park Sept. 11-13. There’s another one at the North Park Sports Complex on Oct. 2, and they’re working to have more sales closer to the holidays.