By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine released updated coronavirus guidance for nursing home facilities on Thursday.

The guidance applies to those people who are asymptomatic.

In counties with low levels of the virus, staffers should be tested every four weeks.

In moderate activity areas, staffers should to be tested once week.

In counties with substantial activity levels, staffers should be tested twice a week.

As for actual residents, Dr. Levine says they should be tested once a week, if they’ve had outside contact in the past 14 days, but only in the “moderate” and “substantial” activity areas.

Today DOH updated #COVID19 screening, testing and visitation guidance in skilled nursing facilities. Read more: https://t.co/47RuI5HxsM pic.twitter.com/4i3R1O4yoO — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) September 3, 2020

“We have to be very cautious,” Dr. Levine said. “We know COVID-19 enters a facility through the dedicated and brave and courageous staff who are asymptotic, and who, through no fault of their own, bring it into the facility.”

Facilities experiencing an outbreak should immediately begin universal testing, ideally of all staff and residents.

Dr. Levine also says so-called compassionate caregivers, or family members, can provide care to nursing home residents if there are two or more documented changes in their condition.

