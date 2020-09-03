PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Service Employees International Union is throwing its support behind Joe Biden.
The SEIU Pennsylvania State Council announced endorsements for the 2020 election on Thursday. The union is endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Endorsements for statewide office include Josh Shapiro for attorney general, Joe Torsella for treasure and Nina Ahmad for auditor general.
The union says its over 80,000 members across the state voted to endorse these candidates after a “vigorous, member-driven endorsement process.”
“These candidates are aligned with SEIU members’ mission of rewriting the rules so that all Pennsylvanians have the right to join and form a union,” said Gabe Morgan, President of the SEIU Pennsylvania State Council and Vice President of SEIU Local 32BJ, in a release.
“They will be fighting alongside our members for a majority in both state and federal government that is truly committed to fighting for Unions for All.”
The union also endorsed several newcomers to Congress and the General Assembly along with several incumbents.
