Comments
S’mores Pie
Heat oven to 350°
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today’s Fan Fave Week recipe is for delicious S’mores Pie!
S’mores Pie
Provided by Kari Mellon
Ingredients:
- One package (Keeblers or like) graham cracker crust tarts shells (the little ones)
- Hersheys chocolate bars
- 1 package mini marshmallows
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°
Build your pies. We used just over half a candy bar.
And top with marshmallows
Place on cookie tray and put in oven
Bake about 10 minutes or until your marshmallows reach their desired toastiness
Allow to cool slightly and ENJOY!!!!
You must log in to post a comment.