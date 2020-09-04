CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 1,000 New Cases And 20 Additional Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, Recipes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today’s Fan Fave Week recipe is for delicious S’mores Pie!

S’mores Pie
Provided by Kari Mellon

Ingredients:

  • One package (Keeblers or like) graham cracker crust tarts shells (the little ones)
  • Hersheys chocolate bars
  • 1 package mini marshmallows

Directions:

Heat oven to 350°
Build your pies. We used just over half a candy bar.
And top with marshmallows

Place on cookie tray and put in oven

Bake about 10 minutes or until your marshmallows reach their desired toastiness

Allow to cool slightly and ENJOY!!!!

Comments