By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who pleaded guilty in the murder of his grandfather will spend up to 23 months in prison and 10 years probation.
Jhalil Brown pleaded guilty to third degree murder in the 2018 slaying of his grandfather. He was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail and 10 years probation.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home in the 1700 block of Abraham Street just before 6:30 a.m. for a report of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
When an officer arrived at the scene, he found then-22-year-old Jhalil Brown of McKeesport standing on the sidewalk near the porch of the home. The officer asked Brown where the victim was and if Brown was the one who shot him.
Brown admitted he had shot the victim, identified as 57-year-old Lanny Hutson, Brown’s grandfather, and told the officer Hutson was inside the house.
He was sentenced before Judge Kevin Sasinoski on Thursday.
