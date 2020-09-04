By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A classic Kennywood ride is once again up for sale and will certainly be of interest to those nostalgic for a Kennywood gone by.

In the 1980s, it was impossible to go to Kennywood without seeing the Laser Loop.

The ride took people forward and backward through the same loop and then back to the station.

It closed in 1990 and was ultimately sold off to a park in Mexico City.

Well, the ride once again is up for sale.

For those with $490,000 to spare, it could be yours.

The ride is now listed on UsedRides.com.

The person that buys it will be responsible for dismantling, getting it from Mexico, and rebuilding it.

Not to mention, all the maintenance that goes into an amusement park ride.