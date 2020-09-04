By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – RMU has another case of coronavirus, bringing the campus’ total case count to five.

The university said in an email Friday that another member of the campus community tested positive. Anyone who has been in close contact with this person — who was last on campus this week — will be notified.

RMU’s COVID-19 dashboard says there have been five positive cases since Aug. 21.

Currently four students are in isolation while 17 students are in quarantine. People in isolation have tested positive while those in quarantine have either shown symptoms and are waiting for test results or were exposed to someone who was infected.

RMU is offering in-person classes, and it planned on at least doubling the number of online courses in the fall semester.