PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A study was released this week on the trends of Gen Z and Young Millennials when it comes to relationships, weddings, and marriage.

The Knot, leading wedding planning and registry resource, shared its Future of Relationships and Wedding Study, offering insight into the attitudes and expectations of 18 to 29-year-olds.

It turns out these young generations approach relationships, weddings, and marriage with traditional views.

The majority believe sharing the same family values and relationship views as their future spouse is twice as important as sharing the same race, ethnicity, or political views.

About half of Gen Z and millennial respondents want to be financially independent and establish themselves and their careers before getting married.

When it comes to their expectations of marriage, trust, and communication were seen as the most challenging.

Despite the popularity of dating apps, this study says that most young people don’t expect to meet “The One” online, but instead, they believe they will meet “The One” through friends, school, or in a social setting, with only 12% believing they’ll meet online.

You can read the full study on The Knot’s website.