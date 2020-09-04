By: KDKA-TV NEWS STAFF

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh has added 33 new coronavirus cases since Monday.

The new cases, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, come from 32 students and one faculty and staff member, according to Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office and the coronavirus dashboard. There are 61 students in isolation and more than 80 percent of the cases at Pitt are students living off-campus.

Officials say no Pitt students have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and masks are now required both inside and outside while on campus.

“We have seen more severe symptomatic cases this week. This is concerning,” the response office said.

On Monday, Pitt added 46 new coronavirus cases. The data from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30 coincided with the second week of online classes at the university.

Pitt is advising students to not travel this weekend or interact with people outside of their pods. Nine fraternities and sororities have been suspended for allegedly breaking health and safety guidelines.