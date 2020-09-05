CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A second county in West Virginia is on track to have schools go virtual-instruction only and cancel extracurricular activities after an increase in cases reported on Friday.
The state will issue a map on Saturday night to determine which counties can welcome back students for in-person classes on Tuesday.
Monongalia County is the second county to turn red on the state’s color-coded map that gauges whether schools are ready for in-class teaching, sports and other activities.
It comes two days after Gov. Jim Justice ordered the county’s bars to close indefinitely after news of West Virginia University students packing bars in Morgantown.
