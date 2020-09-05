Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — If you are traveling out of town this weekend for Labor Day, this is the list of states on the Pennsylvania Health Department’s travel advisory list.
You are recommended to quarantine for 14 consecutive days after returning home from any of these 20 states:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
As of Friday, California has been removed from the list.
For more details, check out the department’s page, COVID-19 Information for Travelers.
