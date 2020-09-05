CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 68 New Cases And No Additional Deaths
There are now 20 states on the list.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — If you are traveling out of town this weekend for Labor Day, this is the list of states on the Pennsylvania Health Department’s travel advisory list.

You are recommended to quarantine for 14 consecutive days after returning home from any of these 20 states:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas

As of Friday, California has been removed from the list.

For more details, check out the department’s page, COVID-19 Information for Travelers.

