By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 963 new cases of Coronavirus on Saturday, and 18 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 138,625 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, is 159,937 with 5,671 positive cases, the Health Department says.

There were 23,387 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Sept. 4.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,760. Out of those deaths, 5,238 have been in long-term care facilities.

In long-term care facilities, 21,346 residents and 4,587 employees have had diagnosed cases, bringing that total to 25,933.

The health department says 9,861 healthcare workers in the state have had cases of the virus.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

