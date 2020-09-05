Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police Officer using a motorcycle was transported to a local hospital after an accident Saturday.
The accident occurred on Commonwealth Place at the Fort Pitt ramp and was reported originally at 2:35 p.m. Saturday. Police and EMS responded to the accident.
Police say the officer’s injuries are not serious. The officer is being evaluated at a hospital. While the cause of the accident is not precisely known, police say that it seems the officer “struck some kind of hazard on the road.”
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.