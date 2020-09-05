CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 68 New Cases And No Additional Deaths
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police Officer using a motorcycle was transported to a local hospital after an accident Saturday.

The accident occurred on Commonwealth Place at the Fort Pitt ramp and was reported originally at 2:35 p.m. Saturday. Police and EMS responded to the accident.

Police say the officer’s injuries are not serious. The officer is being evaluated at a hospital. While the cause of the accident is not precisely known, police say that it seems the officer “struck some kind of hazard on the road.”

