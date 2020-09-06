By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cam Heyward have agreed to a four-year extension, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
According to Fowler, the extension has a total value of $71.4 million.
Steelers and Cam Heyward finalizing a four-year extension with a total value of $71.4-million, sources tell ESPN. Negotiated by @PerrettM of Element Sports.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 7, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Heyward was a first-round draft pick of the Steelers in 2011 and in 9 seasons, he has recorded 54 sacks, 257 solo tackles, and twice has been named to the Pro Bowl and a first-team all-pro.
The Steelers will open the 2020 season on Sunday against the New York Giants.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.