CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 62 New Cases And No Additional Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The four-year deal is reported worth a total of $71.4 million.
Filed Under:Cam Heyward, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cam Heyward have agreed to a four-year extension, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

According to Fowler, the extension has a total value of $71.4 million.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Heyward was a first-round draft pick of the Steelers in 2011 and in 9 seasons, he has recorded 54 sacks, 257 solo tackles, and twice has been named to the Pro Bowl and a first-team all-pro.

The Steelers will open the 2020 season on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments