By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you were in Pittsburgh on Sunday, you may have noticed a lot of Corvettes parading around town.
The Elite Corvette Drivers of Pittsburgh and others gathered to show off their rides and raise money for good causes.
Along with the car enthusiasts, some Pittsburgh Police officers also took part.
Police Chief Scot Shubert said the event is another way to bring the community together.
“We’re in this together,” Shubert said. “We’re the city of Pittsburgh, all of our communities and we can’t be successful unless we come together and work together. We have existing relationships, and we keep those relationships going on.”
All of the money raised was donated to the food bank as well as Black Lives Matter causes.
