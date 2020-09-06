CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 62 New Cases And No Additional Deaths
The event raised money for both the food bank and Black Lives Matter causes.
Filed Under:Black Lives Matter, Corvette Cruise, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you were in Pittsburgh on Sunday, you may have noticed a lot of Corvettes parading around town.

The Elite Corvette Drivers of Pittsburgh and others gathered to show off their rides and raise money for good causes.

Along with the car enthusiasts, some Pittsburgh Police officers also took part.

Police Chief Scot Shubert said the event is another way to bring the community together.

“We’re in this together,” Shubert said. “We’re the city of Pittsburgh, all of our communities and we can’t be successful unless we come together and work together. We have existing relationships, and we keep those relationships going on.”

All of the money raised was donated to the food bank as well as Black Lives Matter causes.

