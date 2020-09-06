Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken into custody after police officers responded to reports of an active shooter in Pittsburgh’s Hill District late Saturday night.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Perry Street and Wylie Avenue around midnight.
When SWAT officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, between 300 and 500 people were leaving a block party in the area after around 40 shots were fired.
One person was taken into custody at the scene.
Officers searched the area and found no victims in the area where shots were fired.
Around 1:30 a.m., a man with a gunshot wound to the arm arrived at an area hospital, saying he was shot in the Hill District.
Police are continuing to investigate.
