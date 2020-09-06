By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team helped a dozen guinea pigs get a second chance at life.

The group’s pilots flew to Columbus and back to pick up the guinea pigs from a shelter. Some of them were believed to be abused.

“This is the story of Pippy. She was brought to me by a good samaritan,” one of PAART’s team members said. “They had grabbed her from a bad situation. It was suspected that she was abused and tossed about and everything because she was real shy and all that. So the good samaritan came and brought her and now she’s here with us.”

The 12 guinea pigs are now ready for adoption at “Wheek Care” in New Kensington.

Click here for information on how to adopt.

You can also find out how to donate to PAART’s efforts here.