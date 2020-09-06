PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Eugenio Suárez hit three homers in a game for the first time in his career, driving in five runs and leading the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2.

Suárez hit a three-run shot deep down the left-field line to cap a four-run third inning.

He added solo homers in the sixth and eighth innings, giving him 12 this season — he hit 49 last year.

This marked the third baseman’s ninth career multihomer game and gave him six home runs and 16 RBIs in his last 12 games.

The Pirates announced during the game that Anthony Alford was removed from the game with a fractured elbow.

UPDATE: Anthony Alford was removed from tonight's game with a fractured right elbow. — Pirates (@Pirates) September 6, 2020

