By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh’s Dean of Students is urging students who live off campus to relocate to the University’s isolation housing in the event that they test positive or are presumed positive for Coronavirus.

In a letter sent to families, Vice Provost and Dean of Students Kenyon Bonner addressed two health and safety concerns.

Dean Bonner addressed the importance of wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings for students who live off campus.

He then addressed the circumstances surrounding students who live off campus and how they should respond to testing positive for Coronavirus.

In Dean Bonner’s letter, he said in part “when off-campus students test positive or are presumed positive and they live with others, we strongly encourage them to relocate to the University’s isolation housing.”

He then addressed concerns that a small number of students believe it’s enough to ‘hunker down’ with their housemates and isolate where they live.

Bonner said that this is a discouraged practice and reminded families of the services provided in University isolation housing, including: