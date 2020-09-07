CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 62 New Cases And No Additional Deaths
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates hosted a Pediatric Cancer Awareness Day on Sunday.

Due the Coronavirus pandemic and fans not allowed in attendance at PNC Park, Pirates front office members delivered superhero packs to the homes of pediatric cancer patients.

Each pack feature a handwritten note of encouragement from a Pirates player and from manager Derek Shelton. The packs also included autographed items.

Cutouts of the children were placed in the stands behind the home dugouts.

 

