PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dozens of Pittsburgh-area districts are headed back to school on Tuesday, but no two will look the same this year.

“I think seeing how everyone reacts to being separated and wearing our masks, just seeing how everyone adjusts,” said Mars High School sophomore Sofia Gonzalez.

Ahead of the big day, stores were packed as parents and students picked up some last-minute supplies.

“Obviously, masks and antibacterial stuff. All that hand sanitizers,” Gonzalez said.

For mom Jennifer Bainbridge, she’s been stocked and ready for the last few weeks.

“My kid is the one who is going to lose a mask or face shield each week or somehow it will get flushed in the toilet. I don’t know what he’s going to do, but it’s going to be interesting. So we stocked up and we started stocking up a month or two ago,” Bainbridge said.

As for transportation, Bainbridge said the Mars School District encourages parents to drive their kids to school.

“I split it up. So I’ll drive him, then he will ride the bus on the way home,” Bainbridge told KDKA.

Down the street, North Allegheny freshman Olivia Scrabious will start school online Tuesday and be in the classroom on Thursday. So for her, Thursday feels like the real first day of school.

“Meeting my teachers and seeing my friends because I honestly I haven’t seen a lot of them even since March,” Scrabious said.

Until that day comes, she’s ready for the remote start.

“In high school, we get laptops, which I kind of feel older with a laptop because before we had iPads. And I’m excited because it will go smoother,” Scrabious said.

Overall, parents told KDKA that they will adapt if things change with coronavirus case numbers over the next few weeks. But they feel the school districts are as ready as they can be.