PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local man is beginning a multi-day protest, taking stand to raise awareness for several different reasons.

Joe McCain has given back to thousands across the community, through food and clothing donations but today he’s trying to bring people together.

And it will all begin at the Black Lives Matter mural along fort Duquesne boulevard.

McCain plans to take his stand for racial justice and to unite everyone.

He says we are at a point where it is critical to build unity among each other and forge a new path going forward.

He doesn’t want to see the momentum of the current movement fizzle out.

McCain plans to start an 8-day stint of standing for unity for 10 hours per day.

It will begin at 8:00 on Monday morning when he will stand for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in support of Black Lives Matter — the same amount of time that an officer kneeled on the neck of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

At 12:00 noon on Monday, he will stand for 9 minutes and 11 seconds to remember 9/11 for the military, Veterans, essential workers, and all first responders.

Later at 3:00 p.m., McCain will take a stand for gender equality and the LGBTQ community.

He will finish the day at 5:30 p.m. by standing for everyone, then praying for all the groups he stood for and for unity.

Now, McCain is asking the community to join him while he is standing at the Black Lives Matter mural or at the Korean War memorial on the North Shore.

This move of solidarity will go through next Monday.

McCain says anyone is welcome to join him at any point during the next 8 days.