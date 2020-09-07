Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have a new punter.
The Steelers signed punter Dustin Colquitt to a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday. They also released punter Jordan Berry, who has been with the team since 2015.
Colquitt spent the last 15 years with the Chiefs before being released this offseason. He played a franchise-record 238 games in Kansas City.
We have signed P Dustin Colquitt to the 53-man roster.
To make room on the 53-man roster, we released P Jordan Berry.
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 7, 2020
Colquitt is the son of Craig Colquitt, who punted for Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl XIII and XIV teams.
