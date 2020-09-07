CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 39 New Cases And No Additional Deaths
The Steelers also released punter Jordan Berry.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have a new punter.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Dustin Colquitt #2 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Steelers signed punter Dustin Colquitt to a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday. They also released punter Jordan Berry, who has been with the team since 2015.

Colquitt spent the last 15 years with the Chiefs before being released this offseason. He played a franchise-record 238 games in Kansas City.

Colquitt is the son of Craig Colquitt, who punted for Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl XIII and XIV teams.

