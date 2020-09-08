By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) — California University of Pennsylvania defensive lineman Jamain Stephens has died, the school announced Tuesday.
Stephens, the son of former Steelers offensive lineman Jamain Stephens, played in 32 games at Cal U from 2017-19.
“Jamain was such a wonderful student with a smile on his face every time you saw him,” said Athletic Director Dr. Karen Hjerpe in a release. “His personality was contagious and he made such a positive impact on everyone he met.”
GEN: Cal U mourns the loss of senior football player Jamain Stephens https://t.co/yrL45ndo9k
— Cal U Athletics (@calvulcans) September 8, 2020
The 21-year-old was entering his senior season as a defensive lineman at Cal U. He was also a graduate of Central Catholic High School.
“It is with deep sorrow that Central Catholic informs you of the death on Sept. 8, 2020, of Jamain “Juice” Stephens, ’17,” the high school posted on Twitter.
It is with deep sorrow that Central Catholic informs you of the death on Sept. 8, 2020, of Jamain "Juice" Stephens, ’17. Read more: https://t.co/tJ2AaKb3j5 pic.twitter.com/Qw5HdGAvGY
— Central Catholic (@centralvikings) September 8, 2020
His cause of death has not been released.
