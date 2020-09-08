CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Health Dept. Reports 496 New Cases Pushing Statewide Total To Over 140,000
"Jamain was such a wonderful student with a smile on his face every time you saw him," said Athletic Director Dr. Karen Hjerpe in a release.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) — California University of Pennsylvania defensive lineman Jamain Stephens has died, the school announced Tuesday.

Stephens, the son of former Steelers offensive lineman Jamain Stephens, played in 32 games at Cal U from 2017-19.

The 21-year-old was entering his senior season as a defensive lineman at Cal U. He was also a graduate of Central Catholic High School.

“It is with deep sorrow that Central Catholic informs you of the death on Sept. 8, 2020, of Jamain “Juice” Stephens, ’17,” the high school posted on Twitter.

His cause of death has not been released.

