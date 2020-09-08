PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Whether your kids are back to in-person class, adjusting to hybrid learning, or logging in for class, back-to-school looks completely different this fall.

Today is a big back-to-school day for so many families, and many others are getting ready for another week.

Despite everything going on, it’s so great that parents are still celebrating those classic ‘first day of school’ pictures.

Scarlett was all set up in her living room, starting her first day of kindergarten in the Montour School District, while Bryce got onto the school bus wearing a mask to start his first day of kindergarten in the Riverside School District.

Kenzie was all ready for her first day of third grade at the Marion Elementary School, while Nate was set up at his computer at home for the first day of 5th grade in Bethel Park.

For younger kids, experts say to put a small knick-knack in their backpack to help with homesickness.

If you or the kids start feeling anxious, get up and get your body moving.

GoNoodle has a ton of resources to help parents and kids alike!