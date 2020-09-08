CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Health Dept. Reports 496 New Cases Pushing Statewide Total To Over 140,000
Investigators are also looking for a white Audi SUV.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — The FBI is searching for a man accused of robbing a Citizens Bank in Monroeville.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras and investigators have now released some of those images.

(Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh)

(Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh)

Investigators say the robbery happened on Aug. 28 at the Citizens Bank on William Penn Highway.

The suspect was wearing a black face mask, black ball cap with Mercedes-Benz logo, a blue Nike zip-up jacket and dark-colored sweatpants with three thin white lines going down the leg. He also had his right hand wrapped up in an ACE bandage.

In addition he was carrying a Champion-brand fanny pack.

The FBI is also looking for a white Audi SUV allegedly involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the FBI Pittsburgh office at 412-432-4000.

