By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — The FBI is searching for a man accused of robbing a Citizens Bank in Monroeville.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras and investigators have now released some of those images.

Investigators say the robbery happened on Aug. 28 at the Citizens Bank on William Penn Highway.

The suspect was wearing a black face mask, black ball cap with Mercedes-Benz logo, a blue Nike zip-up jacket and dark-colored sweatpants with three thin white lines going down the leg. He also had his right hand wrapped up in an ACE bandage.

In addition he was carrying a Champion-brand fanny pack.

#FBI Pittsburgh is looking for the man in these surveillance photos who is accused of robbing the Citizens Bank at 4210 William Penn Hwy in Monroeville August 28. The white Audi SUV was identified as a vehicle of interest in the robbery. Anyone with info. can call (412) 432-4000. pic.twitter.com/CBRJWkrBUu — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) September 8, 2020

The FBI is also looking for a white Audi SUV allegedly involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the FBI Pittsburgh office at 412-432-4000.

