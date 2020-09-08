PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After months of teachers, families and administrators planning and preparing, students in the Pittsburgh Public Schools will begin their school year today.

It doesn’t quite feel like a normal school year.

We won’t see parents dropping off children or the line of buses bringing them.

Instead, there will be no students entering these buildings in Pittsburgh Public Schools.

The biggest district in our region will be virtual for at least the first nine weeks.

To handle all this, the district will be distributing devices for families who still need them today.

If your child does not have a device, and you haven’t called your child’s teacher, Pittsburgh Public is asking you to call immediately.

The school board says students who don’t have computers yet will be given paper packets with lesson plans, and they can view the classes on a smartphone.

According to the district, more than 1,700 students didn’t respond when asked if they need a device.

The district also reports that almost 2,400 students still need one, and as of August 29, about 9,200 devices have been distributed.

To help students, Pittsburgh Public will have remote learning hubs where students can engage in their school day with support of provider staff.

A list of those hubs can be found online.

Today, devices will be distributed at Carrick, Oliver and Westinghouse schools between 9:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m.

After today, if you still need a device, you are asked to contact your child’s home room.

The district is hoping to get 6,000 more devices by the end of October.