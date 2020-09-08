HARRISBURG (KDKA) – State officials are warning Pennsylvanians about robocalls spreading mail-in ballot disinformation.

The calls reportedly tell people that if they vote by mail-in ballot, their personal information will be given to law enforcement agencies and credit card companies. The calls also suggest that info will be used to arrest people with warrants and to collect debts.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says that’s not the case, and the calls are being investigating.

“These false, targeted robocalls are another desperate tactic to scare eligible Americans from participating in the election,” Attorney General Shapiro said in a statement. “Don’t listen to their lies – vote. We will protect every eligible ballot. All Pennsylvanians can be confident that voting by mail is safe, secure, and legal.”

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is telling Pennsylvanians to be vigilant, saying lies like these are used to “suppress” Pennsylvanian’s votes.

“Unfortunately, every election season brings a wave of disinformation purveyed by dishonest sources hoping to mislead voters and influence the election outcome,” Secretary Boockvar said in a press release.

If you experiencing any election scams or disinformation campaigns you’re asked to report it to 877-VOTESPA.

You can find accurate information about voting on the state’s website.