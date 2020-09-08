Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Spring Hill.
Police received a ShotSpotter alert of at least 14 rounds fired in the 100 block Rhine Place on Tuesday night. Officials found the victim and used a tourniquet on his leg to stop the bleeding.
The investigating is ongoing.
