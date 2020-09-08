CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Health Dept. Reports 496 New Cases Pushing Statewide Total To Over 140,000
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Spring Hill.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Officials found the victim and used two tourniquets on his leg to stop the bleeding. One man was detained from the scene, police say.

The investigating is ongoing.

