The break happened Tuesday morning.
Filed Under:Gill Hall Road, Local News, Water Main Break, West Jefferson Hills School District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — A water main break closed part of Gill Hall Road in Jefferson Hills early Tuesday morning.

The break happened near Gill Hall Elementary School. The road was able to reopen shortly afterwards.

KDKA is told that a school in the area doesn’t have water.

West Jefferson Hills School District is operating on a hybrid schedule.

So far, there is no word about if the water main break will affect students heading to school today.

Stay with KDKA for more details on this developing story.

