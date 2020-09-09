The Academy of Country Music, dick clark productions and CBS today revealed more must-see performances by Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, and Trisha Yearwood for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, a night of heart and hits live from Nashville. Hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban, the 55th ACMs will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 16th (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) only on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access

Shelton, a multi-ACM Award winner and current nominee, and Stefani will perform their latest single “Happy Anywhere.” In celebration of the 95th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry, two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year winner Underwood, who is nominated again this year, will honor the trailblazing female Opry members by performing a medley of songs by Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Multi-ACM Award winner Yearwood will deliver a special performance of “I’ll Carry You Home” from her critically acclaimed album Every Girl for the in memoriam segment, paying tribute to those we have lost in the country music industry.

Also joining the telecast’s all-star lineup are presenters Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Cam, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Darius Rucker and Runaway June.

For the first time in the show’s history, the awards will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic country music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. As previously announced, the 55th ACM Awards will also feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and Morgan Wallen.

For more information, visit ACMcountry.com.