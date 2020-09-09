PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is using all the veggies from her garden in this week’s recipe!

Eggplant, Tomato and Mushroom Tart

Ingredients:

1 1/4 pounds eggplant, peeled and cut in 1/4-inch dice

6 tablespoons Greek olive oil

2 medium shallots, finely chopped

½ pound mushrooms, sliced

1 red pepper, seeded and diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

Sea salt and pepper to taste

6 slices bacon – cooked crisp – drained and diced

3 eggs

1 cup crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 tablespoons chopped basil

1 teaspoon chopped thyme

1 teaspoon chopped rosemary

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 – 9-inch deep pie prebaked pastry crust

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons grated gruyere cheese

Garnish: Red cherry tomato halves

4 tablespoons Grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Place eggplant in colander and sprinkle with salt. Leave to drain for 15 minutes – rinse and pat dry. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add shallots and sauté until soft and transparent. Add the eggplant, mushrooms, and red pepper and sauté until the eggplant is completely cooked and the mushrooms and pepper are soft, about 20 minutes. Add the garlic and continue to cook for another minute, then add the salt and pepper. Place in a medium bowl and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Clean the skillet and return to the stove. In a small bowl, beat the eggs lightly and then add the crushed tomatoes and herbs. Add the bacon, eggplant mixture, and Parmesan cheese.

Using a pastry brush, paint the prebaked pastry crust with Dijon mustard. Sprinkle with the gruyere cheese. Place the crust in the oven and bake until the cheese just begins to melt, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the oven and add the eggplant mixture into the crust. Garnish with halved red cherry tomatoes, cut side up, and sprinkle on the additional Parmesan cheese. Make sure the center is well covered. Put in the upper third of the oven and bake until the cheese is melted and the filling is set, for 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool before serving at room temperature.