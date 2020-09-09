By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Fox Chapel School District employees tested positive for coronavirus and it comes just two weeks after students began a hybrid learning program.

Parents of Fairview Elementary were notified of the first employee testing positive on Friday.

Then on Sunday, another employee tested positive.

According to the district, no students were in contact with the two staff members.

However, parents at other schools in the district believe that all parents should be notified, not just those that have children in the school where an employee tests positive.

“After this and seeing how they think that they’re allowed to pick and choose who they notify when something like this happens, I think we’re going to play it safe and make sure he stays home,” said Andrew Joseph, a Fox Chapel parent.

Joseph said he fears that some families have children at several schools within the district and doesn’t want to learn about these positive cases through social media.